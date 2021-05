Cesc Fabregas and Michael Owen were involved in a disagreement on Twitter over whether goals and assists should be measured equally. Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen claimed it was “b------s” for goals and assists to be put on the same level as scoring was “far harder”, which Fabregas took exception to. The Monaco midfielder, who previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, argued that assisting a goal could be “twice as hard”. Owen, who scored 150 Premier League goals during his career, said: “People are genuinely giving as much credit to a player’s number of...