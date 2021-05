Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, in the midst of his comeback nine months after a horror crash, pulled out of the Giro d’Italia after falling over a barrier in Wednesday’s 17th stage. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider went over the security barrier in a mass pile-up on the descent down the San Valentino Pass. After several minutes the 21-year-old managed to get back on his bike and head towards the finish line 16 miles away away at Sega di Ala, finishing half an hour behind Ireland’s stage winner Dan Martin.