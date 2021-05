Thomas Tuchel has made a number changes to his side that beat Manchester City at the weekend to take on Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge this evening. Mason Mount is recalled having been given the weekend off at the Etihad as the Blues' 2-1 win delayed City's title celebrations by three days, only for Pep Guardiola's side to secure the title thanks to Man Utd's 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday.