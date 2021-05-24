newsbreak-logo
Dua Lipa blasts “appalling” NYT ad accusing her of antisemitism

By Shaad D'Souza
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network. This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose. The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentation of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

