Migrate Windows and Installed Programs or Upgrade HDD to SSD Using Freeware. Enable AHCI Mode in BIOS. At the moment SSD is undoubtedly an ideal device to run Windows and programs requiring speed since it is much faster than traditional HDD. Therefore, more and more people who are seeking for speed plan to upgrade their HDD to SSD or run Windows and programs on SSD at least. After all, SSD is small in capacity and high in price. For example, they can cost $90 to buy a 250GB internal SSD on Amazon and only run Windows and programs strictly requiring speed on it.