How to get Microsoft Edge Vertical tabs in Chrome

These are the best extensions to get Microsoft Edge vertical tab in Chrome:. Vertical Tabs is a handy extension to include the Microsoft Edge style vertical tab functionality in the Google Chrome browser. It displays a list of opened tabs when you click the respective icon after installing the extension. From there, it is possible to switch from the current tab to another within moments. You can adjust the sidebar position, squeeze the webpage when the sidebar opens, show/hide tab title, automatically show/hide the sidebar, enable/disable dark theme. Download Vertical Tabs from chrome.google.com.