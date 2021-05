Channing Tatum does not want to answer our questions about Magic Mike for this Q&A, which is, to be fair, about his new children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella. A charming and heartfelt entry into the celebrity kid’s book canon, Tatum’s quarantine side project, illustrated by Kim Barnes, is about a little girl named Sparkella who loves to rock glitter and a feather boa, but, when she starts at a new school, feels extra-nervous, worried that her classmates will judge her zest for flair. Her dad gives her pep talks while wearing a tutu, and encourages her to be herself.