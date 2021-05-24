Level 3 lockdown announcement wasn't surprising but explanation wasn't clear, says Thomas Kerr
As someone living in and representing Glasgow, I shared the city’s disappointment that we will be remaining in Level Three restrictions for another week. While the announcement from Nicola Sturgeon wasn’t surprising, it remains extremely tough for the city’s residents who cannot invite their loved ones into their own homes and for the businesses who cannot reopen their doors to their customers.www.glasgowtimes.co.uk