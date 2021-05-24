New Hampshire conservation camp won't open this summer

CONCORD — The 2021 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp on in Berlin has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “New Hampshire 4-H, which operates the camp through the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Cooperative Extension, made the extremely difficult decision not to open Barry Camp this summer due to a lack of available staffing to safely and efficiently operate the facility,” according to a release from state Fish and Game on Thursday. “This year’s deficit in qualified personnel has created insurmountable challenges to programming and educational execution as well as the safe accommodation of campers and other staff.”