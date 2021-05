People who win Oscars, Grammys and Nobel Prizes are to be fast-tracked through the UK immigration system under reforms unveiled by the Home Secretary. Priti Patel said the policy change was an example of how the government's points-based immigration system could attract "the best and brightest".The list of fast-track prizes, which the government says will be kept under review, includes the Golden Globes, Baftas, Brit Awards and the Mobos.And mathematicians who in the Fields Medal as well as scientists awarded the Fyssen international prize will also benefit.The new approach streamlines the existing "Global Talent route", which requires people to receive...