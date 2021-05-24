Nick Cannon to be a dad for seventh time
Nick Cannon is reportedly set to be a father for the seventh time, with his fourth baby in just six months due soon. Nick Cannon is to be a father for the seventh time. The 'Masked Singer' host is reportedly having a child with model Alyssa Scott, and the tot will be his fourth baby in just six months as he and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December, and Abby De La Rosa is currently pregnant with his twins.www.femalefirst.co.uk