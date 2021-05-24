Nick Cannon to be a dad for seventh time

No, it's not Groundhog's Day. Back in March, news began to circulate that Nicki Cannon would be welcoming twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and it came as a surprise considering he'd just welcomed a daughter with Brittany Bell back in December 2020. Brittany and Cannon also have a son, Golden, who was born in 2017, and these kids are in addition to the twins that Cannon had with Mariah Carey during their marriage. Supermodel Jessica White revealed that she was once pregnant by Cannon, as well, but they suffered a miscarriage. There were also rumors that he was dating model and photographer LaNisha Nicole after she posted images of them together.