Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

There was a huge jump in the user experience between the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 thanks to the redesign of the foldable's external screen. Instead of a 4.6-inch screen on the device's front cover, which had large bezels making the smaller display hard to use, the sequel carries a 6.2-inch external display and is as easy to navigate as any smartphone screen. And now we could see another improvement made on the next-generation model due out later this year.