For over 90% of the month of April, the Grizzlies had the highest offensive rating in the league. A big reason for that success was due to a balanced offense and a significant improvement shooting the three. However, over the past 10 days the Grizzlies have significantly regressed across the board. Fatigue and frustration certainly seemed to have settled in. However, as they have done all season, especially on the road, this Grizzlies team got its groove back when it needed it the most.