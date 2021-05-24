How Seal’s Debut Album Made A Splash In British R&B
You couldn’t ignore Seal. Standing at a towering six feet four inches, he certainly stood out from the crowd, but it was his unforgettably husky singing voice that really got him noticed. The first the world got to hear of the London-born singer-songwriter was in March 1990, when the British acid-house DJ and producer Adamski featured the then 26-year-old Seal on the single Killer. Dramatically juxtaposing Seal’s warm, soulful tones with Adamski’s cold metallic synth sounds over a throbbing and darkly ominous dance groove, Killer caught the imagination of the British record-buying public, who quickly propelled the single to the UK top spot in May 1990, where it stayed for a month, paving the way for Seal’s debut album to follow.www.thisisdig.com