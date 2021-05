A little rain couldn’t stop the Owensboro High School Class of 2021 from graduating, as nearly 300 students accepted their diplomas Tuesday at Rash Stadium. The evening was filled with encouragement from Owensboro Public Schools staff and excitement from parents and loved ones watching from the stands. As explained by those who spoke during the ceremony, the OHS Class of 2021 had overcome more than its fair share of obstacles on their path to graduation, and that adversity was a mainstay during Tuesday’s ceremony.