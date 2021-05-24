newsbreak-logo
Books & Literature

This digital poetry exchange is giving the art form new life

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean to be a poet and to truly enjoy poetry in 2021?. In the public’s subconscious, the art form has come to be widely associated with a select few figures. There’s Rupi Kaur, the Indo-Canadian wunderkind who outsold Homer’s Odyssey with her 2014 collection of poems, milk and honey. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got the likes of Robert Frost and William Blake, whose legendary works have been memorised by Year 11’s across the country, in preparation for their GCSE English Literature exams. Shudder.

Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: An Old Story

Tracy K. Smith, former poet Laureate, has a wonderful way with strange and haunting images, that still manage to tell a resonant story. I think of the old story she tells here – how future generations must contend with the grand absence that comes with the passing of time. Yet,...
Designphillystylemag.com

How ThankYouX Reimagined Fine Art For The Digital Age

Artist ThankYouX challenges our divisions of art in his use of NFTs, blending the physical and the digital. Before he was ThankYouX, he was simply Ryan Wilson, a kid living in a California suburb who’d sneak out and tag walls with graffiti. “My mom would see what I was drawing...
Books & Literatureiowapublicradio.org

New Poetry Collection Explores Growing Up Black In The Midwest

Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey’s poetry collection “Look, Black Boy” begins with this dedication: “To everyone who showed me that I was meant to be more than dead.”. The book is Rainey’s first published work, and it’s filled with searing, enlightening poems that capture the complexity of growing up Black...
Books & Literaturewetaskiwintimes.com

A life of adventure recounted in poetry

Spruce Grove’s William Masuak is finally ready to share his life’s work with the public. In 2015, the then 81-year-old poet silently published his first book of poetry, Shaman. Now 87, he is looking for help to market the 60-page “product of an overactive mind.”. Broken into six parts, Shaman...
Books & Literatureaquariumdrunkard.com

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club :: Chapter Five

Welcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our recurring column of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Kyle Fortinsky, Alex Tobin, and Jason P. Woodbury. The Foghorn’s Lament, Jennifer Lucy Allen: Jennifer Lucy Allan’s obsession with foghorns began in 2012, when...
Marin County, CAbohemian.com

Marin Writer Remembers the Beats in New Poetry Collection

For nearly 50 years, Marin County writer Gerald Nicosia has participated in and documented the Bay Area Beat Generation that began with Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. Nicosia is known in Beat circles for both his in-depth Kerouac biography, Memory Babe—in which he interviewed 300 people across the continent—and his own poetry. Now, Nicosia combines both of those talents in his new collection, Beat Scrapbook, in which he presents more than 40 poetic profiles and vignettes about the people who influenced him and who he befriended in his life.
Books & LiteratureWRAL

Chapters with Chelsea: An Introductory Course to New Genres

Quarantine gave us all a lot of extra time to spend in our homes with just ourselves. And in that time, I managed to dive into a brand new, never before read by me, genre. If you had told English major, grammar snob, “I love William Faulkner,” college me that one day she would start unironically reading romance, she would have probably given you a strange look and said, “Why are you talking to me, random person, and where did you get that crystal ball?” But I would also probably laugh, say, “Yeah right,” and then awkwardly move away from you as discreetly as possible. Yet here I am, seven romance books deep and still not totally hating it. There is much to be said for dipping a toe in new genres. You never know what amazing world hides underneath the surface.
Visual Artfemalefirst.co.uk

The impact of digitization on visual arts, as per Bolli Blas

Bolli Blas is a visual artist. The trademark of her pieces is wide-eyed characters that stare back at the viewer, showing a window to the soul. When everything closed during the pandemic, art galleries were among the first places to shut their doors. Artists who depended on these places to show their work became discouraged and didn’t have a way to sell their paintings. That’s where Bolli Blas came in.
Miami, FLjitneybooks.com

ProjectArt Presents Digital Imprint – A Virtual Art Exhibition

Editor’s Note: On Thursday, May 27 from 7-8 p.m. ProjectArt and MOCA will present Digital Imprint. The virtual art show features work created during artists’ tenure as part of ProjectArt’s residency where they taught, mentored youth, and created art in partnership with the Miami-Dade Public Library and the New Orleans Public Library. You can RSVP for the virtual event here. Below one of the artists, Susan Feliciano shared her experiences.
Books & Literaturetpr.org

‘The Penguin Book Of The Modern American Short Story’: New Story Anthology Edited By John Freeman

When John Freeman edited the Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story, he cast a wonderfully wide net to cull this collection. This anthology offers works by writers of color, new voices, forms, and styles. Favorite authors of classic works are included with perhaps stories not usually anthologized. This collection also boasts works of science fiction, horror and fantasy. Lovers of short fiction anthologies will enjoy this wide-ranging collection and its diverse offerings.
Visual ArtPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art Review: 'Deep Blue,' Hall Art Foundation

The color blue has proved visually compelling at least since the Chinese began making blue-on-white-patterned ceramics during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) using cobalt ores from Persia. "Deep Blue," the main exhibition at the Hall Art Foundation this year, is a testament to the color's continued fascination for artists — in particular, painter Katherine Bradford, who guest-curated the show.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Club collects digital music, poetry produced during pandemic

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend STEM Club is seeking submissions for a digital time capsule of music and spoken poetry made by Jefferson County residents 21 and younger. The audio recording of an artist’s original song, cover song or spoken poetry can be submitted at https://ptstemclub.org. Submissions are due by June 6.
Indio, CApalmspringslife.com

Instilling Art for Life

Coachella Valley students look for the canvas they contributed to Desert X artist Oscar Murillo's Frequencies project. PHOTOGRAPHS BY CARL SCHOEMIG. Coachella Valley students likely have several mementos from the past 14 months of virtual schooling from home, but they recently had a chance to become part of an international art project.
Designers & Collectionsthecut.com

The Jewelry Designer Giving Family Heirlooms a New Life

Bliss Lau’s geometric jewelry is almost minimalist, but not quite; she calls it “minimal-adjacent.” The designer’s eponymous label focuses on fine jewelry with a modern, clever feel, like a two-piece diamond ring made of interlocking shapes, or a pendent that uses a gemstone inside a gold triangle to explore negative space.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Eye for Art: 'The Song of Love'

In these days of our town’s empty streets, closed shops and still dark theatre scene, the remarkable images of Italy’s influential metaphysical artist Giorgio de Chirico comes to mind. In his haunting deserted piazzas, the late-afternoon sun throws dramatic long shadows but the clarity of that light never penetrates the...