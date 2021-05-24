This digital poetry exchange is giving the art form new life

Quarantine gave us all a lot of extra time to spend in our homes with just ourselves. And in that time, I managed to dive into a brand new, never before read by me, genre. If you had told English major, grammar snob, “I love William Faulkner,” college me that one day she would start unironically reading romance, she would have probably given you a strange look and said, “Why are you talking to me, random person, and where did you get that crystal ball?” But I would also probably laugh, say, “Yeah right,” and then awkwardly move away from you as discreetly as possible. Yet here I am, seven romance books deep and still not totally hating it. There is much to be said for dipping a toe in new genres. You never know what amazing world hides underneath the surface.