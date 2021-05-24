newsbreak-logo
STC’s Tyynismaa takes runner-up in 100 hurdles

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Rain started to fall just before 11 a.m. Saturday at Drake Stadium, and it fell hard. Showers led directly into the 100-meter hurdles finals before letting up just before the races were to begin. After the 2A finals, South Tama County junior JoJo Tyynismaa stepped up to lane 3, having qualified with the third-fastest time Friday for the finals. This wasn’t a new spot for Tyynismaa — she’d finished runner-up as a freshman in 2019 and took part in the 100 hurdles at the Drake Relays in April. But with a tight left quad bothering her over the last month of the season, she was still trying to get back to where she was in her freshman year.

