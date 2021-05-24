War games: the space between escapism and propaganda

When co-opted by the military, popular shooter games blur the line between the real and the virtual to devastating effect. The year is 2005. I load up the newest online multiplayer game that my roommates play obsessively – Counter-Strike: Source. As I orient myself to the game’s interfaces, I’m prompted with two options of who I want to be. Do I want to be a terrorist or do I want to be a counter-terrorist? It strikes me that this seems like an odd issue of perspective. When choosing where to place yourself between these opposing sides, of whose eyes you will look through, does anyone ever truly identify with the role of ‘terrorist?’ Isn’t the terrorist always the other: the other who is not you?