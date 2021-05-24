newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Happy and hardcore: clubbing at the turn of the Millennium

theface.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe turn of the millennium ushered a pivotal, transitional period in dance music. But at the time, nobody could have predicted the changes that were to come in the second half of the ​’00s: YouTube, social media, smartphones – all of which would alter the culture of British nightlife in unprecedented ways. From 2000 – 2005, clubbers were wide-eyed, blissfully unaware that soon their sweat-soaked dancefloors would never be the same again.

theface.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Photography#Clubbing#Happy Hardcore#Modern Dance#Sound Of Music#Modern Music#Dance Clubs#Trip Publishing#Millennium#British Nightlife#Trance#Clubbers#Dubstep#Grime#Euphoria#Mixmag#Private Fantasies#Subcultures#Super
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicKerrang

Now Hear This: Alex Baker on the best new metalcore, doom-pop and hardcore

I went to the actual pub! I sat in one, with some mates, and had some food and drank some drinks. It was so weird. There was, like, a vibe: people chatting, stuff happening. Is this what living feels like? I can’t really remember. I need a moment to get my head around it. In the meantime, here’s some amazing new music…
Theater & Dancera.co

Dance music platform Mantissa launches label

Out in June, the first release is by an unknown artist close to the crew. London-based promoter, mix series and dance music platform Mantissa is launching a label. The first release, out June 18th, is by an unnamed artist who the label says is "a close friend to the Mantissa family." Three club-ready cuts arrive backed by a remix from Ciel. Founded by James Acquaye Nortey-Glover and Tom Allman in 2015, Mantissa hosts mixes, interviews and track premieres on its website. (A third member, Angus Whitfield, joined recently.) The crew also run events. A seated release party for Mantissa 001 is planned at The Lion & Lamb in London on June 11th. Listen to "Space Cadet."
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Maddhatr Sings About Choosing Between Love And Career in His Song ‘End of the Ocean’

A natural-born storyteller and award-winning poet, Alex Galli, aka. Maddhatr finds the perfect blend of pop appeal and experimental artistry in his songwriting. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Maddhatr’s signature, anthemic sound comes from an uncanny mixture of avant-garde instrumentation, instantly memorable melodies and uniquely mature and romantic plot lines. The name Maddhatr (Mad Hatter) is derived from the Lewis Carroll character in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland who describes himself as “under no obligation to make sense to anyone”.
Rock MusicKerrang

Now Hear This: Aaron Pauley on the best new post-hardcore, metal and emo

I still get a huge buzz out of discovering new bands and new music. It’s refreshing when you hear something that just makes your ears perk up. No matter what you do or how long you’ve been a music fan for, I think it’s always exciting when it happens. We’ve obviously not been touring, so a lot of times it’s just Spotify’s New Music Friday, or fans will post things on Twitter and send bands for me to listen to. The internet has really unlocked a lot of doors for people. Artists can really promote their works internationally and it’s funny because all my picks are from the UK or Europe.
Musicmusictech.net

Lou Hayter on her love for Madonna, synths and creating debut LP, Private Sunshine

From catwalk soundtracks to working with Air’s JB Dunckel, DJ, musician and artist Lou Hayter has always hung out with the cooler creative kids. She may be an arbiter of good taste, but her imminent debut album Private Sunshine shows her musical talents are equally on point. The 10-song collection runs deep, drawing on her love of West Coast US harmonies, electro-pop and killer hooks; it’s a real affirmation of her artistry.
MusicMusicRadar.com

16 great guitar chords with open strings

Guitar lessons: Utilising open strings can add new dimensions to basic chord progressions. This simple and effective technique has been used to great effect by players as diverse as Alex Lifeson, Jeff Buckley, The Edge and Ed Sheeran, to name but a few. The approach works best when playing in...
Musicearmilk.com

RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

Hot Girl Summer starts with disco-pop artist RALPH. With just five singles out, she’s collected hundreds of thousands of Spotify listeners, and even launched her own record label Rich Man Records last year. Talk about a girl boss. Today, RALPH shares the second single from her upcoming GRADIENCE EP called "Love Potion," with a music video to match.
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

Murcof – The Alias Sessions

Over the years a sort of plurality has slowly emerged within the music of Murcof, as he broadened his core electronic sound to also take in contemporary classical influences while also involving himself in soundtrack works and collaborative projects. It feels apt therefore that Fernando Corona’s latest release under the Murcof banner is a double album that takes its origins from the world of dance.
Musicc895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (05.27.21)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent. Playlist for Thursday May 27th, 2021. Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix) Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86) Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix) Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails. Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix) The Clash...
Musicprovidencedailydose.com

Chris Monti Band Saturday — Nick-A-Nee’s

Let’s start looking forward to the weekend. The Chris Monti Band will be performing outside at Nick-A-Nee’s this Saturday night. Not only is this the ideal music for kicking off the summer, but Chris spent the quarantine growing his hair and it is awesome. Sure, he also came up with two new albums, but that hair. More about the Chris Monti Band here:
MoviesVillage Voice

New Doc Looks at the Birth of D.C. Hardcore In the Late ’70s

Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, explores the birth of punk rock in Washington D.C. between 1976 and 1983. Created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director), and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor), the documentary’s been making the rounds of the festival circuit. The DVD and Blu-ray...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new SeeYouSpaceCowboy/If I Die First split and Hundreds of AU LP, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Grave Miasma, Panopticon, Dordeduh, Throat, and more. Also head below for new singles from KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot, Mastodon, Dead Heat, Militarie Gun (Regional Justice Center, Drug Church), Our Place of Worship Is Silence, Snag, and more...
Rock MusicStereogum

The Month In Hardcore: May 2021

We should talk about Madball. Good band. Hard band. Madball have existed, in one form or another, since the late ’80s. As a child, Freddy Cricien, now almost universally known as Freddie Madball, would jump onstage with his half-brother Roger Miret’s band Agnostic Front. Madball started off as basically an Agnostic Front side project, with most of the band backing up 12-year-old Cricien. Eventually, Madball found a relatively stable lineup of their own — bassist Jorge Guerra has been in the band since 1993 — and became a regular touring act. By the time Madball released their debut album, the 1994 ass-beater classic Set It Off, the band’s style had solidified. They played a direct, chest-thumping variant on New York hardcore, with metallic chug-riffs and choppy, rap-adjacent vocal cadences and lyrics about all the different reasons that Madball and their friends might potentially fuck you up.
MusicPopMatters

From Hardcore to Harajuku: The Origins of Scene Subculture

The popularity of the scene subculture was one of the more distinctive moments in the history of alternative fashion and subculture. Defined by its bright coloured clothing, racoon tail-inspired hair dyeing, and musical groups as stylistically different as All Time Low, Asking Alexandria, and 3OH!3, it entered the mainstream in the mid-2000s through influencers and musicians who gained attention via MySpace.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Euphoria 2021

It’s time to celebrate the birth of electronic dance music euphoria 2021. For three years now, Kulture Music Factory has been delivering world-class, high quality electronic dance music. In this year’s edition, they’ve upped the ante with a huge performance at the DEF LIVE Festival in Germany. This year’s lineup includes artists such as Armani, Fergie, David Gutta and many others. It’s sure to be a high point for anyone interested in electronic dance music.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Hardcore Arcade Game ‘O—O’ Headed To Switch In May

Yup. The game is called O—O and it’s an intense arcade game coming to the Nintendo Switch in May. Coming from Polish game developer Art Games Studio, O—O is a “a hard, highly addictive action-arcade game” with a 1 button control method. You play as the titular O—O, “the mechanical expression of a particle of your soul” which is tasked with destroying the enemy of a digital reality.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Isometric Adventure Comes In Beautiful Destruction Nintendo Switch ~ Pokemon Millennium

Beautiful rubbish PC received rave reviews thanks to its deep storyline and complex puzzles. Adventure, set in Africa but strong Science fiction, Also uses isometric vision for retro, but no less in-depth approach. In addition, the union Wild nature And the technology of the future offers a miraculous and intriguing setting. Get pretty rubbish PS4E Nintendo Switch From May 28, 2021; There will be a package for each copy for these sites Interesting additions It will satisfy many fans.
Soccerwellesleyps.org

Happy Days!

It has been wonderful to see the students outside without their masks. They have loved being able to play with their grade-level friends and in some cases, their siblings! It was so much fun to watch the fifth graders join Lisa Mortarelli’s K class for a game of soccer. I...
Musicenigmaonline.com

Manchester Orchestra Share “Bed Head (Acoustic)” Single

Manchester Orchestra today released “Bed Head (Acoustic),” a stunning, stripped-back rendition of their sweeping song from the Atlanta band’s critically acclaimed new album The Million Masks of God (Loma Vista Recordings). Performed by lead songwriters Andy Hull on guitar and Robert McDowell on piano (watch them perform it here), the acoustic track arrives as “Bed Head”—which has seen over 5 million streams globally—makes further leaps at radio: this week charting at #3 at AAA and #23 at Alternative charts.