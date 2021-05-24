Happy and hardcore: clubbing at the turn of the Millennium
The turn of the millennium ushered a pivotal, transitional period in dance music. But at the time, nobody could have predicted the changes that were to come in the second half of the ’00s: YouTube, social media, smartphones – all of which would alter the culture of British nightlife in unprecedented ways. From 2000 – 2005, clubbers were wide-eyed, blissfully unaware that soon their sweat-soaked dancefloors would never be the same again.theface.com