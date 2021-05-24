newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Honeybee drones have congregational sites for mating

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from Queen Mary University of London has uncovered the mating secrets of honeybee drones. The researchers used radar technology to reveal that male honeybees, also known as drones, swarm together in specific aerial locations to mate with queens. The lifetime goal of a male honeybees is to...

www.earth.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mating#Robotics#Drone Technology#Information Systems#Tracking Data#First Data#Earth Com#Honeybee Drones#Drone Congregation Areas#Lek Like Mating System#Honeybees#Specific Aerial Locations#Mosquitoes#Deer#Males#Vertebrates#Individual Flight Paths#Lek Like Congregations#Behavior#Lek Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalskagstv.com

You Can Grow It: Controlling wasps, hornets and honeybees

BOISE, Idaho — Spring means that gardens are growing and flowers are blooming, but it also means that insects are buzzing around. And while we count on many of them, especially honeybees, to pollinate our gardens, we don’t want to put up with pesky stinging insects like wasps and hornets.
AnimalsIFLScience

Microplastics Are Now Accumulating On Honeybees

New research suggests that honeybees are catching not just pollen on their furry bodies but also microplastics, regardless of if they are city bees or from rural areas. Scientists propose bees could be used to assess pollution and measure airborne microplastics. It also helps explain the prevalence of microplastic in honey.
Hillsborough, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Honeybees are battling their own pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — World Bee Day is celebrated each year on May 20. On this day, Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born in 1734. The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees in our ecosystem. Unfortunately though, there is a growing threat to...
Animals27east.com

Party On! Unless You’re A Honeybee

Memorial Day weekend. The start of summer in the Hamptons. Winter finally seems to have taken its last bow, mask mandates are easing up, COVID vaccines are available to anyone who wants them, and restaurants and bars are beginning to get back to something like normal. Let the revelry begin!
Royal Oak, MIcandgnews.com

Honeybees alight on Normandy Oaks Park

Brian Peterson-Roest, CEO and founder of Bees in the D, transfers a package of honeybees into a hive. Bees in the D board member Melissa Bobowski, left, and Bees in the D CEO and founder Brian Peterson-Roest, stand by the two new honeybee hives at Normandy Oaks Park May 5. The hives are dedicated to longtime Royal Oak conservationist Stephanie Comptois, who died in 2020 and lived across from the park.
Technologytechxplore.com

A robotic microplankton sniffer dog

Marine phytoplankton, or plant plankton, are incredibly important to life on Earth. As they go about their work of turning sunlight into energy, they produce fully 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe. It's no wonder that researchers want to know what climate change and a warming ocean might do...
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Honeybees, beekeepers battle deadly parasite in Southwest Colorado

One day in 2015, Nancy Logan, a hobbyist beekeeper in La Plata County, noticed a honeybee walking strangely. She looked closer and saw four tiny, red-brown insects on its back. “I euthanized her, and three more mites jumped off her abdomen,” said Logan, now president of the 4 Corners Beekeepers...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Residents find honeybee swarms across Berks County

"Berks County is swimming in bees," says Bruce Rodriguez, a Berks County beekeeper. Just in the past few weeks, Bruce has removed well over a dozen honeybee swarms in different parts of Berks County. "These swarms can be very dramatic when you see them for the first time, so I...
AnimalsThe Island Connection

Alligator Mating Season Has Begun

Alligators are a common sight on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. The warmer weather of spring triggers breeding activity in alligators. Read the timeline below on what you can expect. April – Alligator courtship beings. May – Mating season begins and continues through...
Animalskimsmithdesigns.com

STUNNING CECROPIA MOTHS MATING! AND EGGS!!

For readers interested in raising Cecropia Moths, I have some eggs. Raising Cecropias is not quite as simple as rearing Monarchs, but it’s not challenging either and is just as interesting and as much fun. The caterpillars live for about a month and you need to constantly replenish the leaves as they mature because the later instars are voracious eaters.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Art Against Drones #drone #droneday

Drones are super cool and aid ton of fantastic industries. From research, agriculture, deliveries, just-for-fun…the list goes on. There are also some more nefarious applications of drones, primarily drones for war and surveilance. The artist Sam Durant has created untitled, (drone) to swoop over NYC’s Highline. Via Common Dreams:. In...
Softwarearxiv.org

Tracking Without Re-recognition in Humans and Machines

Imagine trying to track one particular fruitfly in a swarm of hundreds. Higher biological visual systems have evolved to track moving objects by relying on both appearance and motion features. We investigate if state-of-the-art deep neural networks for visual tracking are capable of the same. For this, we introduce PathTracker, a synthetic visual challenge that asks human observers and machines to track a target object in the midst of identical-looking "distractor" objects. While humans effortlessly learn PathTracker and generalize to systematic variations in task design, state-of-the-art deep networks struggle. To address this limitation, we identify and model circuit mechanisms in biological brains that are implicated in tracking objects based on motion cues. When instantiated as a recurrent network, our circuit model learns to solve PathTracker with a robust visual strategy that rivals human performance and explains a significant proportion of their decision-making on the challenge. We also show that the success of this circuit model extends to object tracking in natural videos. Adding it to a transformer-based architecture for object tracking builds tolerance to visual nuisances that affect object appearance, resulting in a new state-of-the-art performance on the large-scale TrackingNet object tracking challenge. Our work highlights the importance of building artificial vision models that can help us better understand human vision and improve computer vision.
Public SafetyNew Scientist

Drones may have attacked humans fully autonomously for the first time

Military drones may have autonomously attacked humans for the first time ever last year, according to a United Nations report. While the full details of the incident, which took place in Libya, haven’t been released and it is unclear if there were any casualties, the event suggests that international efforts to ban lethal autonomous weapons before they are used may already be too late.
Computersspectrumnews.org

Virtual mouse helps scientists track behavior

An animated mouse reenacts common behavioral experiments and can be used to train algorithms that automatically track lab animals’ movements. The approach could help researchers analyze mouse behavior more efficiently. Researchers typically use video cameras to capture the behavior and movements of mice that model certain autism traits. They can...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

The path to more human-like robot object manipulation skills

What if a robot could organize your closet or chop your vegetables? A sous chef in every home could someday be a reality. Still, while advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have made better robotics possible, there is still quite a wide gap between what humans and robots can do. Closing that gap will require overcoming a number of obstacles in robot manipulation, or the ability of robots to manipulate environments and adapt to changing stimuli.
Businessdavishighnews.com

guayaki yerba mate

My name is Gabe franklin and i am a ambacebador for Guayaki. Guayki is a yerba mate company that started in 1996. Guayki yerba mate and its team of cebadores and hacedores are serving up yerba mate culture and connecting with communities worldwide. led by spirit, guayaki remains a privately held company so that it can steward their vision and ensure the legacy.
Travelmit.edu

Study reveals a universal travel pattern across four continents

What explains how often people travel to a particular place? Your intuition might suggest that distance is a key factor, but empirical evidence can help urban studies researchers answer the question more definitively. A new paper by an MIT team, drawing on global data, finds that people visit places more...
Engineeringsciencecodex.com

Artificial neurons recognize biosignals in real time

Current neural network algorithms produce impressive results that help solve an incredible number of problems. However, the electronic devices used to run these algorithms still require too much processing power. These artificial intelligence (AI) systems simply cannot compete with an actual brain when it comes to processing sensory information or interactions with the environment in real time.
Sciencescienmag.com

New research could pave the way for safer and more efficient COVID-19 testing

International research led by Monash University and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has achieved a proof of concept for a new, fast, portable saliva screening test that uses an infrared light technology to confirm infection with SARS-CoV-2. The research is published today in Angewandte Chemie. Professor Bayden...
Sciencemilwaukeesun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...