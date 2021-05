Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Burkhart, 81, of Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1939 in Lawrenceburg, IN to Anthony and Lucille Hauntz. Betty worked as a teacher’s aid for over 20 years at Greensburg Jr. High School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Betty loved to collect angels, do word searches, collect magnets, and work in her flower beds.