newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Ask an expert: How do I make sure my pension is passed on after I die?

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQafS_0a8xntZX00
Mature couple dancing

You might have planned how you would like to pass on money to your loved ones by making a will, but have you thought about passing on your pension?

Pensions are likely to play a large part in the money people leave behind – especially as around two-fifths of wealth in Britain is estimated to be tied up in pension plans, according to Standard Life.

Here, John Tait, a retirement advice specialist at Standard Life, suggests some basic steps to ensure your money is passed on to the right people, and in a tax-efficient way…

1. Check your options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrxXN_0a8xntZX00
Mature man on the phone

Not all pension providers offer the same options on death of a policyholder, so a simple first step is to check exactly what your provider offers. For example, it may be that your current pension plan does not offer death benefits – the money that will be paid out after your death.

Remember you can transfer your pension to a different type of plan or even another provider, if you find that you are not being offered what you need.

2. Pass it on to the right people

When the UK first went into lockdown, there was a surge in people updating their wills. What many might not realise though, is that wills may not cover all of someone’s finances, including pensions.

When someone dies, pension providers will take into account any wishes the customer has specified with them for their money, whether that means it going to family, friends, or other beneficiaries such as a charity. The process can vary, so always check with your provider or employer on what to do. Keep your preferences up-to-date by reviewing your choices regularly.

3. Check which taxes may apply

Pensions can be a tax-efficient way of passing on your money. However, money taken out of someone’s pension may become part of their estate and could become subject to inheritance tax. This may need to be considered carefully. Taxes could be affected by other individual circumstances too, such as someone’s age or what type of pension they have.

If you’re not sure what taxes might mean for your specific situation, or about other aspects of passing on your pension, then working with a financial adviser could give you the peace of mind that you are making the most of your money.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritance Taxes#Pensions#Retirement Plans#Wealth Tax#Financial Advice#Standard Life#Pension Providers#Pension Plans#Death Benefits#Money#Wills#Plan#Two Fifths#Family#People#Britain#Mind#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
newschain

Thinking about a loan? 5 questions to ask yourself first

With many household budgets finely balanced, borrowing money for a major purchase – such as a car or a home renovation – can seem like a good option. But it’s important to make sure you fully understand all the implications of borrowing before going ahead and think things through carefully – and consider any alternative options available.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua among group of players to leave Luton

George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are to leave Luton when their current contracts expire, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced. The pair, who were part of the Hatters side which won the League One title in 2019 and then fought to retain its Championship status 12 months later, will be released along with Harry Isted and Brandon Galloway having not been offered new deals.
Income TaxTelegraph

'I fired my adviser': how pensioners are investing for income

Pensioners have the impossible task of managing their spending so as not to deplete their retirement savings too soon. Not knowing how long you will live can make it difficult to plan ahead but there are some ways to make sure you do not run out of money early. The “golden rule” of withdrawing 4pc from a pension pot has been popular since the 1990s and many financial professionals continue to recommend it.
Income TaxFinancial-Planning.com

Optimize tax breaks for retirement planning

Planning for retirement is a lifelong journey. For accountants and tax professionals working with clients age 50 and older, there are certain tax perks to recommend that could help boost savings for the future. These strategies traditionally include utilizing catch-up contributions for 401(k), traditional and Roth IRA, and HSA accounts....
Businessthebalance.com

How Do I Redeem My Savings Bonds?

Savings bonds are a popular way to save money safely while earning some interest. Issued by the federal government, savings bonds are among the least risky bonds available to individuals. Once you’ve purchased a bond and held it for a minimum amount of time, you have the option to redeem...
Seattle, WAKING-5

How to figure out if annuities are right for your lifestyle and goals

SEATTLE — Annuities have a bad reputation in the financial world, so it's important to understand if and how that investment type fits in with your lifestyle and goals. The origin of annuities dates back to the Roman Empire. They offered families something called a "warrior’s annua" if they allowed their males to go to battle. It was the first known form of social security in the event a soldier died, and is the basis for today’s annuities.
Seattle, WAKING-5

A financial advisor's investment advice? Stay away from annuities

SEATTLE — Annuities have a bad reputation in the financial world, and for good reason according to David Donhoff with Leverage Planners Wealth Management. “The annuities that are the most profitable for investment advisors and stockbrokers to sell are also the least beneficial for most people that buy them,” he said. “With the evolution of financial instruments, there's far better choices today than there ever was in the past.”
Cell Phonesinfluencive.com

How do I pay my Spectrum Bill?

Spectrum allows its customers to reach out through various platforms. If you are an existing customer, you will find all the details about bill payment and other discounts that you can avail in case if you are moving to a new place. The simple way to pay Charter bill. is...
Economybettermarketing.pub

Our newsletter is boring. How do I make it better?

This is the first question in our marketing advice column, Marketing Mailbag, where we help readers with everyday marketing questions.Need help with a marketing thing? Submit your question on this form. “Our company newsletter is boring to read.”. Dear Marketing Mailbag,. Our company newsletter is boring to read. The open...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: What Will My Spouse’s Survivor Benefit Be If I Die Without Filing?

Today's column addresses questions about how Social Security survivor's benefits are calculated if the record holder dies before filing for their retirement benefit, eligibility for benefits on the record of a first spouse after remarriage and taking spousal benefits before full retirement age. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

Do I need to report my pension to unemployment?

Q. I have worked in New Jersey for a few years and I am now collecting New Jersey unemployment. Can I continue to collect when my pension from New York City begins? Do I need to report the pension to unemployment? Is the pension considered a wage?. — Jobless. A....