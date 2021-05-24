Michigan softball squanders early lead, falls to Washington in NCAA Regional final
Michigan’s softball team appeared to have national No. 16-seed Washington on the ropes early in a winner-take-all regional final late Sunday night. The Wolverines, the No. 2 seed in the Seattle Regional hosted by Washington, jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but the Huskies rallied with nine unanswered runs for a 10-5 victory to advance to a NCAA Super Regional. Michigan ends the season 38-8.www.mlive.com