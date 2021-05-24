newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan softball squanders early lead, falls to Washington in NCAA Regional final

By Ryan Zuke
Posted by 
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan’s softball team appeared to have national No. 16-seed Washington on the ropes early in a winner-take-all regional final late Sunday night. The Wolverines, the No. 2 seed in the Seattle Regional hosted by Washington, jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but the Huskies rallied with nine unanswered runs for a 10-5 victory to advance to a NCAA Super Regional. Michigan ends the season 38-8.

www.mlive.com
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Hutchins
Person
Meghan Beaubien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#Softball Player#Ncaa Regional#Wolverines#Seattle Regional#Ncaa Super Regional#Michigan Softball#Era#Rpi#Covid#Super Regionals#Usa Today Coaches#Huskies#Lead#Hits#Outs#Proud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Housing
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine recruiting report: Where Michigan, other Big Ten teams stand heading into pivotal month

It is still relatively early in the 2022 football recruiting cycle, but June will be an important month for Michigan and programs across the country. Beginning June 1, teams will be able to host recruits on campus for official visits and get a chance to interact and evaluate them in person for the first time in nearly 15 months. Expect more prospects to announce their commitments after getting to see their top schools in person and continue to build relationships with coaches.
NFLPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions’ special teams coordinator lists 5 names in the early mix for return specialist

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are searching for a new primary return specialist for the first time in four years after Jamal Agnew departed for Jacksonville in free agency. Agnew, a former All-Pro for his work in that department, had four punt-and one kick-return touchdowns in four seasons. The franchise also welcomes new special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, who spent the previous eight seasons holding the same position in Philadelphia.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.