Many poorer communities, and people of color, are stuck in a climate change loop – as in enduring one natural disaster after another, along with ongoing climate change risks that disproportionately affects them. What’s troubling about this reality is that poverty often drives the decisions and circumstances of racial and ethnic minorities, such as their place of residence. Further, people of color often reside in areas that are susceptible to climate catastrophes – or they live in regions where there is a high probability they can lose their land, as in regions where crops for biofuels are grown.