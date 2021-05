Each night when most people see the darkness ushering in the end of the day, J-P Metsavainio sees his day just beginning. J-P is known as an astrophotographer, but if an artist is someone who creates images that convey one’s passion and beauty, then J-P is the truest of artists. He works with a model that is all around us but has seldom been seen as clearly and magnificently as J-P has been able to display it.