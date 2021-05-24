newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sheila Atim: ​“The Underground Railroad set actually looked like a plantation”

theface.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Sheila Atim first walked onto the set for The Underground Railroad, she and the rest of the cast were given a warning. Of course, the actress had already read Colson Whitehead’s harrowing, Pulitzer-winning, neo-slave narrative. She knew what to expect when joining the keenly anticipated TV adaptation for Amazon Prime.

theface.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Russell Tovey
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Sheila Atim
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Anna Maxwell Martin
Person
Zoë Wanamaker
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Peter King#Black Slaves#Project Music#Zoom#King S College London#Edinburgh Fringe#Time#Runaway Slave Cora#Runaway Slaves#Moonlight#Abolitionists#Adaptation#Cotton Seeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The Atlantic

What Sets Amazon’s The Underground Railroad Apart From Other Slavery Stories

What does freedom sound like? For Barry Jenkins, the answer started with the Earth. While filming The Underground Railroad, the new limited series adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, the director was caught off guard by a rumbling beneath his feet. The source was a nearby construction site, but to Jenkins, the vibration felt like a train was passing under him. It reminded him of how, as a boy, he had thought the historical Underground Railroad involved actual locomotives.
Books & LiteratureVanity Fair

The Underground Railroad: The Four Biggest Changes From Book to Show

The book’s always different. That’s maybe the first rule of any book-to-screen adaptation, be it a biography or a short story turned into a film or a TV series. Characters often have to be combined or dropped, and narration has to be simplified or slowed down to facilitate the other medium’s unique demands. Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, the writer’s sixth novel, is an especially taut and searing narrative, following the story of Cora, who flees slavery and a life picking cotton on the Randall plantation for a perilous journey on the mythical titular railroad. There’s an element of the fantastical to the book—in the story, the railroad is a series of real trains that run underground, ferrying escapees to ports of call. As Cora travels to the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Indiana, she seems to be traversing time as well as space. But otherwise, the novel is remarkably sharp and direct, with a way of encapsulating awful horror and privation with just a few phrases twisted together.
MoviesThe Day

Barry Jenkins on his unflinching epic ‘Underground Railroad’

When Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins was considering adapting Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Underground Railroad into a limited series, he kept hearing the same thing: Impossible. It would be emotionally and mentally draining, Jenkins knew. And he questioned the ethics of such a production: Do people really need...
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: In ‘The Underground Railroad,’ an Oscar winner reimagines slavery from the inside out

The brutal reality of slavery, the fantastical storytelling of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and the cinematic poetry of an Oscar-winning director meet in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad.” Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the limited series, which premiered Friday, imagines a subterranean locomotive system that travels through a labyrinth of tunnels under the Southern United States, connecting runaway slaves to a network of abolitionists and safe houses on the way to freedom.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

With 'The Underground Railroad,' Barry Jenkins looks squarely at Black trauma and doesn't blink

When Barry Jenkins was growing up, in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, he would listen to teachers talk about the Underground Railroad. And like most children, he would picture "Black folks on trains underground," being ferried north on a secret subterranean network of real-life trains traveling on wood-and-metal tracks. "It was a very real thing, a very grounded thing," he recalls.
EntertainmentTime Out Global

Review: ‘The Underground Railroad’ is heartbreaking and heavyweight

A small-screen masterpiece, Barry Jenkins’ ten-part book adaptation delivers a poetic, brutal excoriation of America’s racist past to throw a fierce light on its present. If it sounds damning to say that The Underground Railroad is emphatically not bingeable, it isn’t. Sure, you can binge it. The whole ten episode run is sitting on Amazon Prime right now ready to be wolfed down in its entirety – if you must. But trying to watch it in two, three or even four sittings is a lot. The bleakness will overwhelm the beauty; the flickers of hope that its creator, Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), has seeded throughout will be snuffed out amid its scorched landscapes and bursts of gut-churning violence. Each episode demands to be sat with, to be chewed over and discussed. Cumulatively, the effect is close to overwhelming.
MusicThrillist

How 'The Underground Railroad' Composer Nicholas Britell Writes His Phenomenal Scores

Britell and director Barry Jenkins worked together closely, experimenting with recordings of construction sites and cicadas. Just as he was starting to work on the score for The Underground Railroad, composer Nicholas Britell got an audio message from his frequent collaborator, the director Barry Jenkins, who was on the set of the Amazon drama based on the acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead. Britell was initially confused. At first listen, what Jenkins had sent him was background noise, the drilling on a construction site. Jenkins later followed up, and suddenly Britell got it. "He's talking about digging into the earth and going downward and going underground," Britell remembers. "And what does that mean?" Britell started experimenting with the file, finding the music in what to other people would consider a disturbance.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon Prime, A Look Into The Real-Life Secret Network From Barry Jenkins

Woman Crush Wednesday: Thuso Mbedu Leads the Way in 'The Underground Railroad'. Another offering in the prestige drama set, Amazon debuts the 10-episode limited series The Underground Railroad, helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. An adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 historical fiction novel, the pilot is set in antebellum Georgia on a plantation where a spirited Cora (Thuso Mbedu) meets the newcomer Caesar (Aaron Pierre), who plans to escape his newfound surroundings.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Barry Jenkins: Therapist on ‘Underground Railroad’ set ‘allowed people to be free’

“Underground Railroad” executive producer Barry Jenkins hired a therapist to help the cast throughout production.File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI. The new Amazon series The Underground Railroad brings Colson Whitehead’s fictional novel to life in graphic detail. Cast members Thuso Mbedo, Sheila Atim, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Joel Edgerton all said that depicting violence against Black people in the show could get so intense it caused them emotional trauma.
EntertainmentAndroid Central

How to watch The Underground Railroad online from anywhere

The years-long wait for acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is finally over and we have all the details on how you can watch the new limited series The Underground Railroad online. First announced back in 2016, The Underground Railroad tells the tale of Cora...
Minoritieskrwg.org

'Underground Railroad' Is A Hard But Beautiful Reflection On Black Pain

(Warning: This column contains descriptions of racialized violence and discusses some plot points in The Underground Railroad series.) For this Black TV critic, completing Barry Jenkins' ambitious, beautifully brutal, 10-episode adaptation of Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad was an emotional journey that touched every nerve of what it feels like to be a person of color striving to matter in America.
Musicthefocus.news

Chase Dillon age revealed: How old is The Underground Railroad star?

As The Underground Railroad is released to Amazon Prime on 14 May 2021, we explore young star Chase Dillon’s age. The ten-part series, directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, has been adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel of the same name. This is Chase Dillon’s fourth acting credit to date....
MoviesDecider

‘The Underground Railroad’ Proves Barry Jenkins is a Master of Using Sound in Storytelling

Barry Jenkins‘ new Amazon series The Underground Railroad is a profound visual epic. Based on novelist Colson Whitehead’s modern masterpiece and clocking in at about 600 minutes long, it’s a tour de force from a rising genius in the film world. Jenkins has already conquered traditional cinema with such tender films as Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, but The Underground Railroad challenges the artist further. Story-wise, it is a leviathan, pulling its heroine Cora (Thuso Mbedu) through a harrowing odyssey across a stormy sea of misadventure. Jenkins uses his command of visual language to immerse us in Cora’s journey, but he also uses sound. Whether it’s the way he leans into the sharp, violent bang of a bullwhip or lets Nicholas Britell’s score subtly ratchet up tension, The Underground Railroad proves that Barry Jenkins isn’t just a genius at visual storytelling, but deploying sound, as well.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Underground Railroad': How Slave Catchers Tracked Down Escapees

Barry Jenkins' highly anticipated new series The Underground Railroad premieres on Amazon Prime Video today, telling the story of an enslaved woman's bid for freedom. South African actress Thuso Mbedu plays protagonist Cora Randall, who is pursued by villainous slave catcher Arnold Ridgeway (played by Joel Edgerton). Slave catchers were...
TV & VideosCollider

Thuso Mbedu on How Making 'The Underground Railroad' Transformed Her View of History

Barry Jenkins' series adaptation of The Underground Railroad is a searing 10 episodes of television, filled with commanding imagery and heartbreaking moments. Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead and set in a slightly tweaked version of the slavery-era South, the show focuses largely on the story of a young woman named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) as she struggles her way to freedom.