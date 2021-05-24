Sheila Atim: ​“The Underground Railroad set actually looked like a plantation”

The book’s always different. That’s maybe the first rule of any book-to-screen adaptation, be it a biography or a short story turned into a film or a TV series. Characters often have to be combined or dropped, and narration has to be simplified or slowed down to facilitate the other medium’s unique demands. Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, the writer’s sixth novel, is an especially taut and searing narrative, following the story of Cora, who flees slavery and a life picking cotton on the Randall plantation for a perilous journey on the mythical titular railroad. There’s an element of the fantastical to the book—in the story, the railroad is a series of real trains that run underground, ferrying escapees to ports of call. As Cora travels to the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Indiana, she seems to be traversing time as well as space. But otherwise, the novel is remarkably sharp and direct, with a way of encapsulating awful horror and privation with just a few phrases twisted together.