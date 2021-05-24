Senior Living: My entertaining COVID days

This anthology and I had a huge misunderstanding at first. Let me tell you, folks: I am not a fan of the cover, nor the title. Not that the cover is “bad” or that the title is “wrong.” But when I initially glanced at the cover image, along with the word “gothic” thrown into the series title (not to mention that many in genre feel “sci-fi” is a term used mainly by people outside of “science fiction” literature), I had the impression of one of those anthologies which reprints old-timey stories. Penguin has a lot of these, such as The Penguin Book of Ghost Stories or The Penguin Book of the Undead. Cool books, and I used to love poring through them, but they just aren’t what I’m looking to cover in my Lightspeed reviews.