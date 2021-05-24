Indigenous woman named New Zealand's next governor-general

In a recent post on this blog, Dr David Madland examined the resurgence of interest in sectoral collective bargaining in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Support for sectoral bargaining has also gained traction in New Zealand in recent years, culminating in a proposal, by the New Zealand government, for the implementation of a sectoral collective bargaining system. The details of that proposal were recently released. The system will involve unions and employer representatives bargaining for “Fair Pay Agreements” (“FPAs”) that establish minimum terms and conditions for all employers and employees across a particular industry or occupation. Draft legislation implementing the FPA system is slated to be introduced to the New Zealand Parliament in the latter part of 2021, with the legislation anticipated to be enacted in 2022.