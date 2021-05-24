newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

Indigenous woman named New Zealand's next governor-general

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Children's advocate Cindy Kiro said Monday she hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of governor-general. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor General#Wellington#Ap#Children#Indigenous#Maori Girls#Wellington#Community#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
SocietyThe Guardian

A ‘righting of wrongs’ as Ardern finally tackles New Zealand’s inequality crisis

Progressives have been hoping that Jacinda Ardern would address a worsening crisis in inequality and poverty, especially because a housing crisis and pandemic have been making life a misery for those at the bottom of society. On Thursday her government delivered a significant answer to this, with a big increase in the budget for welfare benefit rates.
Georgia StateFlorida Star

Grant Robertson Lauds New Zealand’s Economy Over Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Finance Minister Grant Robertson has begun the annual roadshow selling his budget, and using Australia as a benchmark he claims New Zealand is winning “on almost every level”. Robertson unveiled the first budget of Jacinda Ardern‘s second term yesterday, which had a major boost to social security as its biggest new spending item. The budget has been […]
Businessdevpolicy.org

Why New Zealand’s aid budget was better, and worse, than Australia’s

COVID-19 has killed millions of people globally. It has overwhelmed health services. It has brought economies to a standstill. Amidst all this, New Zealand and Australia have been very fortunate so far. Given our good fortune, you would hope we’d be increasing aid, and doing our best to help countries in greater need.
ChinaTennessee Tribune

New Zealand Braces For China Storm

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Jacinda Ardern‘s government will come under increasing pressure to muscle up to China as relations with the superpower return to the fore. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sure to push the issue with New Zealand’s leader when he visits Queenstown for talks with Ardern on the weekend.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

From the Archives: Team New Zealand takes the America’s Cup in S.D. in 1995

On May 13, 1995, Challenger Russell Coutts skippered Team New Zealand’s Black Magic sloop to a 1-minute, 50-second victory over Dennis Conner’s borrowed Young America boat off Point Loma to complete a five-race sweep in the best-of-nine America’s Cup series. San Diego hosted the America’s Cup three times: in 1988, 1992 and 1995.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand's budget boosts benefits, focuses on pandemic recovery

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday lifted benefit rates and promised billions of dollars towards addressing long-term challenges in its annual 2021 budget, while forecasting a faster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Massive spending was targeted towards housing, healthcare and infrastructure, while funds were also allocated...
BusinessTennessee Tribune

Nurses Strike Looms Amid New Zealand’s Industrial Relations Reform Shakeup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s nurses have voted to strike next month after receiving a pay offer from health boards that amounted to a real wage cut. In the latest sign of industrial dissatisfaction in New Zealand, Nurses Organization (NZNO) advisor David Wait said members of the 30,000-strong union “overwhelmingly” voted in favor of a stand down.
Sex Crimesmix929.com

Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) – The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School...
WorldNY Daily News

American stars win votes to name new New Zealand recycling trucks

A contest to name seven new electric recycling trucks in New Zealand showed that halfway around the world, American stars still have plenty of pull. The Lower Hutt city hosted the competition on Facebook, where locals were asked to think up creative names for the eco-friendly vehicles, then vote on the most popular ones.
Labor Issuesonlabor.org

Sectoral Bargaining is Coming to New Zealand

In a recent post on this blog, Dr David Madland examined the resurgence of interest in sectoral collective bargaining in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Support for sectoral bargaining has also gained traction in New Zealand in recent years, culminating in a proposal, by the New Zealand government, for the implementation of a sectoral collective bargaining system. The details of that proposal were recently released. The system will involve unions and employer representatives bargaining for “Fair Pay Agreements” (“FPAs”) that establish minimum terms and conditions for all employers and employees across a particular industry or occupation. Draft legislation implementing the FPA system is slated to be introduced to the New Zealand Parliament in the latter part of 2021, with the legislation anticipated to be enacted in 2022.
ChinaThe Guardian

Saving Scott Base: New Zealand’s ageing Antarctic station gets $300m lifeline

Life-support systems at Scott Base are operating beyond their lifespan, with leaking buildings and old electrics in one of Earth’s harshest climates. “You start to see some wear and tear. We’re starting to see failures and risks with things … that keep people alive and fed, watered and so on. If the failures are significant, you basically only have one option: to leave.”
Worldroutesonline.com

American eyes New Zealand restart

The carrier hopes to begin two new routes to the country in January after delaying its original launch plans. Christchurch Airport (CHC) has confirmed that American Airlines intends to push ahead with its plans to serve the city—providing travel restrictions allow that. The Oneworld alliance member announced in October 2019...
Long Beach, CAheraldcourier.com

Rocket Lab's satellite launch from New Zealand site fails

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand failed Saturday. The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket’s second stage, the company said in a statement. The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: The next big step for soccer in Australia and New Zealand

Giving you access to the industry leaders and brands changing the way sports is being consumed in the Asia-Pacific region, through the APAC Series. You will gain insight into the contrasting business strategies and innovations that are shaping individual regions within this fragmented landscape. Understand how to maximise alternative approaches, behavioural adaptations and the use of new technology.
Worldsquashmad.com

Men’s World Teams moves to Malaysia because of travel restrictions in New Zealand

The 2021 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship has been moved to Malaysia because of ongoing travel restrictions in New Zealand. The tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Tauranga, will now be held in Kuala Lumpur between December 7-11 to safeguard against the strict travel restrictions in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestylezenger.news

Australia’s Sydney Family Hike Length Of New Zealand

SYDNEY — In lockdown last year, the Gerlach family from Australia dreamed of an almighty adventure. The Sydney family, which started when Tom and Deanna met working on the Harbour BridgeClimb, had already decided to move to New Zealand, where Deanna grew up, at the end of the year. During...
Australiajustice.gov

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met virtually with Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs. In this inaugural meeting, the Attorney General and Home Affairs Minister reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening our bilateral cooperation on countering common threats, including those posed by terrorism and cybercrime. The two leaders also discussed their intention to work to promote infrastructure security and combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. They look forward to further in-depth discussions on these and other issues central to the protection of the citizens of both our countries.
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

New Zealand Dollar Caught in Crossfire of Asia’s Coronavirus Battle

- NZD slipping through FX rankings this year. - As Asia losses weigh amid new virus wave. - Aids GBP/NZD break into 1.95-1.98 range. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.9074-1.7540. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The New Zealand Dollar has slipped...
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.