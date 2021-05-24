newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods leads social media tributes to Phil Mickelson after historic PGA Championship win

By Ali Stafford
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickelson claimed a two-shot victory on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course to secure a sixth major title and become the oldest major winner ever, smashing the record held by Julius Boros since he won the same event - aged 48 - some 53 years earlier. A final-round 73 was enough to...

www.skysports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
John Daly
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philmickelson#At T Pebble Beach Pro Am#Fantastic Golf#The Masters#Kiawah Island#Major Champions#Epic Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfPosted by
Forbes

Phil Mickelson's Major Moment Fueled By This Championship Key

In a coin-operated world that conditions us to sacrifice our passions in order to earn a decent wage, it's refreshing to see someone truly love their job. The deeper you dig the more obvious it is that “love of the game” is a consistent theme of the true Great Ones. Cue up the familiar Quote from that all-Star first baseman Confucius: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." When your craft is something you enjoy, it motivates you to prepare harder and excel longer.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, congratulations to Phil Mickelson

A historic enterprise, one of the greatest ever in golf. In South Carolina Phil Mickelson with a total of 282 (70 69 70 73, -6) shots won the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship becoming the oldest winner of a Grand Slam tournament at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days.
GolfPosted by
AFP

Mickelson clings to lead at PGA in quest of historic win

Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson clung to a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship as he tries to become golf's oldest major winner. The US left-hander built and squandered a five-stroke lead at windy Kiawah Island, but holed a clutch par putt from inside five feet at the 18th, the ball rolling around the cup rim, to stay in front. Mickelson fired a two-under-par 70 to stand on seven-under-par 209 after 54 holes, one ahead of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. "I'm playing better than the score is showing," Mickelson said. "I was executing. Even though it slipped a couple times, it's significantly better than it has been. I'm making progress."
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Detroit, MIUSA Today

Phil Mickelson commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, joins solid field

Just ahead of tickets going on sale for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the tournament added several new commitments for the tournament, including 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Cameron Champ were announced Thursday morning. They join defending champion...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
GolfGolf.com

Could Phil Mickelson be poised for another major win this year?

Phil Mickelson, a half-hour or so after his PGA Championship victory on Sunday, was asked what it meant to him to become, at 50, the oldest major winner ever. His answer spoke to whether he could break his own record. “So it’s very possible that this is the last tournament...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.