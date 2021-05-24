3945 Redbud Rd, Henrico, VA 23060
Incredibly upgraded & very stylish in WEST BROAD VILLAGE with a ROOFTOP BALCONY!! Dark stained hardwood floors, custom wainscoting. Spectacular light fixtures! Dramatic foyer w/ 9' ceilings, dark hardwood floors. 1st floor bedroom with a private full bath. Family room, kitchen, & dining room all open to one another with dark hardwood floors. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, staggered height along wall & 12' x 3+' island with dark stained cabinets below and seating for 4. Granite countertops; custom backsplash. Stainless appliances include gas stove with double oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Balcony with a gas grill line. Master bedroom nicely sized with walk-in closet, and bath with granite. Bedroom #3 has private bath. 4th floor loft with built in cabinets granite counter top & bar area that opens onto a 19' x 18' roof top balcony with speakers, privacy & gorgeous views. 2 car garage with storage. Walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, restaurants, & neighborhood clubhouse, pool, park, & lake. Excellent Henrico County Schools include Deep Run High! Close to interstate & Short Pump Mall.richmond.com