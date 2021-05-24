newsbreak-logo
Quadruple shooting at downtown hotel leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

By FOX59 Web
Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a quadruple shooting incident early Monday on the west side of downtown Indianapolis. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St. Four people were found shot at the hotel. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene; a third female victim was seriously wounded and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim, a male with a graze wound, was also found at the hotel.

fox59.com
