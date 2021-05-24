newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

NCAA Softball Super Regionals Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

By Christopher Walsh
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtPJX_0a8xkXAc00

And then there were 16.

Well, sort of.

The last couple of slots in the super regionals were still up for grabs when midnight rolled around Sunday night/Monday morning, but the sites and TV times for the next round of the NCAA Tournament were announced.

Eventually, Texas and Washington won to advance and complete the pairings, which include seven Southeastern Conference teams. However, if the favorites all win the league will only have five move on as there are two league matchups: Alabama vs. Kentucky and Florida vs. Georgia.

Super regionals are best-of-three. The winners advance to the 2021 Women's College World Series, which gets under way June 3 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Should Alabama do so, it'll open against the winner of the Arkansas-Arizona super regional.

Super Regionals

Best-of-three series

All times CT

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, noon Friday, ESPN2

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 5 p.m. Sunday, ESPNU

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 1.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Sunday, ESPN

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2

Columbia Regional — May 28-30

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 8 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., TBD

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
207
Followers
515
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#Super Regionals#Lsu#Espn2 No#Abc No#Espn2 Columbia Regional#Oklahoma State#Alabama Vs Kentucky#Matchups#Tbd#Oklahoma City#Info#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2021

Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day. Rowing: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Sarasota, Fla., All Day, Live Video, Live Results. Softball: Alabama vs Kentucky (NCAA Super Regional), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Crimson Tide Results. Softball:...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

2021 DL J.T. Tuimoloau Sets Official Visit to Alabama

Alabama football might not be done recruiting for the class of 2021. Elite defensive lineman J.T Tuimoloau, who has been waiting for in-person recruiting to open back up before making a decision, has revealed his official visit plans before enrolling at a school this summer. On June 1, prospective student-athletes...
FootballPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Football vs Mercer Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the times for its football games through the first three weeks of the season, which begins on Sept. 2. Alabama kicks off its national-title defense against Miami (FL) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m (CT) on Sept. 4. That game will be televised on ABC.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Between Alabama Football and Miami Announced to be Full Capacity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games will be hosted at full capacity this season, the games' committee announced on Wednesday morning. Alabama football is scheduled to play against Miami on Sept. 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The announcement comes as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the United States and due to increased health and safety measures at the stadium.
SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Belly Ache

Let's hope the Centers for Disease Control doesn't have to get involved ... "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Tyler Ras Delivers When Alabama Baseball Needed It Most

HOOVER, Ala. — It takes a special kind of athlete to fulfill a request made with such confidence that their head coach has no choice but to oblige. But that's exactly what Alabama baseball junior right-handed pitcher Tyler Ras did on Tuesday as he helped propel his No. 10-seed Crimson Tide to a 9-3 victory over No. 7-seed South Carolina in the first round of the 2021 SEC Tournament.