Bowl Making Turned Upside-Down

A much as I love the taste of fresh pineapple, there are times when only canned will do. The best example of this is pineapple upside-down cake, which was specifically designed to showcase the wonders of fruit in a can. America had been industrially processing the exotic fruit since the end of the Civil War, but its popularity exploded in the post-WWI era thanks to improved machinery, increased supply, and affordable pricing. The original recipe for upside-down cake called for canned pineapple, jarred maraschino cherries, butter, and brown sugar to be baked underneath a scratch-made vanilla cake batter; by the 1950s, the homemade batter had been replaced by a boxed cake mix. A true pineapple upside-down cake is a monument to modern times, singing the praises of processed foods. So why not create a cocktail that does the same?