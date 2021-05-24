newsbreak-logo
Much Ado about Buam-dong in Seoul, Korea

By Korea Tourism Organization
Stars and Stripes
Cover picture for the articleBuam-dong is famous for its charming mix of modern culture and traditional buildings. There are many famous restaurants and unique shops hidden along the twisting roads. Seokpajeong was once the royal villa of Heungseon Daewongun, father of Emperor Gojong. It is now located within the grounds of Seoul Museum. The museum does well to preserve traditional beauty while also showcasing the charms of modern art. Many exhibitions are held in the space in front of Seokpajeong. There are two main planned exhibitions held each year, and Seoul Museum tickets include admission to Seokpajeong.

