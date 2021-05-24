Much Ado about Buam-dong in Seoul, Korea

“And the place where you once thought you belonged, you don’t. You’re still on the outside. […] Everyone wants to belong —to someone. Somewhere.”. Heart and Seoul is Jen Frederick’s latest novel and the author borrows from her own experiences as a Korean-American adoptee to tell an emotional story full of ups and downs. We follow the main character, Hara, a Korean-American adoptee that decides to go on a journey to her birth country to search for her birth father. However, she discovers more about her roots, her identity, and herself than she imagined before embarking on this trip.