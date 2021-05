As the balance on your credit cards increases, your anxiety about paying them off may as well. However, you should know that there are plenty of strategies you can implement to get that credit card debt back down to a manageable level. Part of understanding how you should properly attack this debt stems from knowing what you shouldn’t be doing. We have a list of the ten biggest mistakes you can make when paying off credit card debt. Don’t worry, though. We’ll also offer some positive tips on what you should do. You can tackle that debt — it’s just a question of how.