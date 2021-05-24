Joy Lee Williams Baggarly
CENTERTOWN — Joy Lee Williams Baggarly, died Saturday May 21, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Joy was born in Hartford to Sandy Vincent and the late Donald Williams. She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, she also enjoyed spending time outside. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Williams, Grandparents, Ekles and Dora Williams and Charles Vincent, her uncle Ray Williams and her aunt Wilma Williams.www.messenger-inquirer.com