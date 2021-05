COOK- A man and his dog escaped injury late Saturday when a raging fire in Cook consumed the man’s mobile home and an adjacent garage. Cook firefighters were called out at about 10:55 p.m. to the 200 block of First Street Southeast, east of the former Gustafson Motors Company building, according to a report by Northland Firewire. Video taken at the scene and posted online showed flames shooting out of both sides of the trailer home on the west end and thick smoke pouring out of the east end as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.