newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, NH

New Hampshire conservation camp won't open this summer

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit camp dedicated to helping youth appreciate New Hampshire's natural resources has cancelled its summer season. Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin is operated by the state Fish and Game Department and 4-H through the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. But it will remain closed this summer because there aren't enough workers to safely and efficiently operate the facility, officials said recently.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Berlin, NH
Government
City
Berlin, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N H#State Department#Ap#Fish And Game Department#Kids#Director Amanda Royce#Conservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Public Healthmanchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire falls to fifth in new WalletHub COVID-19 safety study

WASHINGTON – In a study released last week, the economics website WalletHub declared New Hampshire as the fifth safest state in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine scored higher in the study, with Michigan, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Pennsylvania finishing in the bottom five of the study.
HealthWCAX

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of...
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Moultonborough, NHConcord Monitor

N.H. gets first large, grid-tied battery storage [;amt

(Sorry the blog/newsletter is so heavy on electricity-related stories right now. But news is news!) What I believe is the first utility-scale electricity-storage project in New Hampshire is getting turned on: a 2.45 MW battery alongside a solar farm in Moultonborough. A Here’s the announcement from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative:
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Tall mountains, 1,000 lakes, and waves make New Hampshire’s outdoor options

Colorado, California, Alaska. A few states spring to mind when we think about America’s great outdoors. If you’re from the Northeast, New Hampshire is probably one of them. For everyone else, it’s more likely known for being one of five states without sales tax. New Englanders are right to identify...
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
TrafficConcord Monitor

Will New Hampshire see issues with gas supply, prices?

The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases. New England motorists should be somewhat isolated from substantial increases in gas prices due to the ongoing Colonial Pipeline shut down. New England states source fuel from other places, including foreign imports, and we are serviced by other pipelines.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Use These 10 Tactics To Avoid Home Crimes in New Hampshire

Break ins significantly decreased in 2020 which makes sense because of the pandemic. People weren't leaving their homes so it is significantly harder for criminals to break in and steal stuff when the owners never leave. But that was not the case in 2019! FBI crime statistics show $15.8 billion was lost in home and property crimes in 2019.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...