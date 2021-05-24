New Hampshire conservation camp won't open this summer

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.