Berlin, NH

New Hampshire conservation camp won't open this summer

Register Citizen
 5 days ago

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit camp dedicated to helping youth appreciate New Hampshire's natural resources has cancelled its summer season. Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin is operated by the state Fish and Game Department and 4-H through the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. But it will remain closed this summer because there aren't enough workers to safely and efficiently operate the facility, officials said recently.

