Explained: Basic Commands You’ll Need in Git

Git is a software that is defined as an industry-standard version control system. What is a version control system?. A version control system is a system that allows developers to make changes to a file, keeping track of the changes you made to your project from time to time, and revert changes. A good understanding of Git is crucial in your day-to-day task as a developer. To increase productivity and collaborate on projects with other developers, you also need Git. To wrap things up, Git is a software that lets you time travel back to the past.