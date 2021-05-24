newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Explained: Basic Commands You’ll Need in Git

plainenglish.io
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGit is a software that is defined as an industry-standard version control system. What is a version control system?. A version control system is a system that allows developers to make changes to a file, keeping track of the changes you made to your project from time to time, and revert changes. A good understanding of Git is crucial in your day-to-day task as a developer. To increase productivity and collaborate on projects with other developers, you also need Git. To wrap things up, Git is a software that lets you time travel back to the past.

javascript.plainenglish.io
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Computer Code#Visual Basic#Computer Files#Download Files#Software Developers#Sha#Linkedin#Twitter#Basic Git Workflow#Download Git#Git Checkout Master#Git Bash#Basic Tutorial#Command#Github Articles#Repository#Initialization#Typing#Type
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Top 20 Git Commands Every Developer Should Know

Git is fundamental for the optimization of projects. And, of course, if you use or intend to use Git it is important that you are familiar with the main Git commands. For this, I prepared this article with the creation of the main shortcuts for Git. This will allow you to enhance your day-to-day work, ensuring a better experience and more productivity.
Softwaresimplabs.com

Git Good - The magic of keeping a clean Git history

This post is designed to help you form a solid mental model while working with Git both professionally and in an open source project, and how to ensure you are following best practices to make the process easier for everyone. This topic was inspired by some of my pairing sessions...
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

A Guide to All Git Commands

Hi everyone, In this article, we will see all the Git commands. Firstly, let me explain what Git is. Git is a software for tracking changes in your projects and an open-source distributed version control system. It is also a free software. Git was created by Linus Torvalds in 2005 for development of the Linux kernel.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

4 Cool Command-Line Visualization Libraries in Python

Have you always wanted to plot data in a command-line window? Then PyPi’s Bashplotlib is for you. Let’s plot some normally distributed numbers with Bashplotlib. To accomplish this:. Generate a list of normally distributed numbers (e.g. with the help of the NumPy library). Install with pip install numpy if don’t...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

CHEATSHEET: Important Terraform Commands You Should Know

(Other stories by Shusain) Terraform is one of the most widely used applications to use the Infrastructure as Code. It is available for almost all the cloud service providers out there, but can also can be used for in-house solutions. Terraform can be used to create a single instance or a complete data center.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Install and Configure Git on Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) Git is a widely used open-source version control system for software development. It has been initially developed by Linus Torvalds and is used to manage the source code of the Linux kernel. In this article, you will learn how to install and configure Git on Ubuntu 20.04 via the Command line.
SoftwarePCWorld

6 Command Prompt commands you should still be using

In the beginning, all we had was the command line. Then as Windows matured, the need to access that throwback interface waned. That doesn’t mean the Command Prompt is completely useless. In fact, recent versions of Windows have introduced new commands. And while Windows 10’s graphical interface is generally straightforward to use, several features are still faster to execute through that last tie to MS-DOS. The same goes for accessing a few pieces of useful information, too.
SoftwareDice Insights

Power BI Certifications: 5 Basic Things You Need to Know

Power BI, Microsoft’s business-analytics platform, allows data analysts, scientists, and other technologists to quickly delve into datasets for critical insights. It’s a competitor to Tableau and other types of business-intelligence software, although for many analysts it’s just one tool among many. If you’re interested in any kind of data analytics or business intelligence job, knowing Power BI can prove useful (especially if your target company has a Microsoft-centric tech stack). But do you need certifications to land a job that heavily leverages Power BI? Let’s find out.
Softwareaithority.com

Lattice SensAI Solution Stack Simplifies Deployment of AI/ML Models on Smart Edge Devices

Supports TensorFlow Lite and Lattice Propel for Embedded Processor-based Designs;. Includes New Lattice sensAI Studio Tool for Easy ML Model Training. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable leader, announced enhancements to its award-winning Lattice sensAI solution stack for accelerating AI/ML application development on low power Lattice FPGAs. Enhancements include support for the Lattice Propel™ design environment for embedded processor-based development and the TensorFlow Lite deep-learning framework for on-device inferencing. The new version includes the Lattice sensAI Studio design environment for end-to-end ML model training, validation, and compilation. With sensAI 4.0, developers can use a simple drag-and-drop interface to build FPGA designs with a RISC-V processor and a CNN acceleration engine to enable the quick and easy implementation of ML applications on power-constrained Edge devices.
Technologyunder30ceo.com

Remote Work Technologies You’ll Need for Effective Team Support

Modern businesses require modern remote work solutions. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that our workforce is flexible. Employees are able to handle business challenges from anywhere when given the right tools. The future of work is likely to center around remote workers. To thrive, businesses will...
Softwaretheserverside.com

Terraform vs. Ansible: How do these DevOps tools differ?

Software developers are often called upon to implement the logic required by IaC platforms, such as Terraform and Ansible. But to properly write the YAML, JSON or DSL file that will spin up Docker containers or shut down Kubernetes clusters, a developer must understand the nature and purpose of the tools they are about to codify.
Softwaretheregister.com

Docker introduces developer environments in containers

DockerCon Virtual DockerCon kicked off today, at which the company introduced Docker Development Environments, calling them "the foundation of Docker's new collaborative team development experience." In the past Docker containers have been mainly for deployment of applications, but the Docker Development Environment extends that to... (you guessed it) development as...
Softwareopensource.com

Processing modular and dynamic configuration files in shell

While working on a continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) solution for a customer, one of my first tasks was to automate the bootstrapping of a CI/CD Jenkins server in OpenShift. Following DevOps best practices, I quickly created a configuration file that drove a script to complete the job. That quickly became two configuration files when I realized I needed a separate Jenkins server for production. After that came the request that the customer needed more than one pair of engineering and production CI/CD servers for different groups, and each server had similar but slightly different configurations.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft uses AI to turn natural language into functional code

A new feature is on the way to Microsofts PowerApps software that turns natural language into code. The feature works with Microsoft Power Fx, a programming language derived from Excel formulas. The feature will be available within PowerApps in preview in June. Microsoft's continued investment in AI is starting to...
Softwaretechacrobat.com

Microsoft Teams to get “Collaborative Apps” soon

Microsoft, the American-based multinational tech giant has about 145 million users throughout the world. The services of hybrid work culture including Microsoft Teams are becoming more central as more and more companies are adopting them due to COVID-19. Now, the company is planning to commence Teams with creators to develop...
Softwaretowardsaws.com

Deploy AWS lambda function to Kubernetes using Knative and Triggermesh KLR

Knative is a platform that provides tools for deploying, running, and managing serverless cloud-native applications to Kubernetes. Knative brings together the scalability of Kubernetes and ease of development of serverless applications, giving the developer more control over the resources, at the same time ease to focus on the application without worrying about the infrastructure. In this blog, we will be exploring how to deploy an AWS lambda-based application, to Kubernetes using Knative and Triggermesh KLR ( Knative lambda runtime ).
SoftwareLumia UK

New tools from Microsoft Research help developers write bug-free code, faster

We love putting innovation into the hands of others—whether it’s public institutions, medical researchers, media companies or business leaders. But, the people we get most excited to empower with innovation are developers. Developers can make a difference in every industry domain and they can help solve society’s most pressing challenges. As we used to say in the Developer Division, “The world runs on software,” and developers are behind its code.
Video Gamesgearnews.com

Minimal Audio Rift: All the modulated distortion you’ll ever need?

Minimal Audio has released Rift. The new plug-in combines a bi-polar distortion engine with extensive modulation capabilities. With other goodies like physical modeling feedback and morphing filters, is Rift the ultimate creative distortion plug-in? Minimal Audio Rift. A couple of weeks ago, Minimal Audio launched Rift Filter Lite as a...
Softwaredatabricks.com

Introducing Databricks AutoML: A Glass Box Approach to Automating Machine Learning Development

Today, we announced Databricks AutoML, a tool that empowers data teams to quickly build and deploy machine learning models by automating the heavy lifting of preprocessing, feature engineering and model training/tuning. With this launch, data teams can select a dataset, configure training, and deploy models entirely through a UI. We also provide an advanced experience in which data scientists can access generated notebooks with the source code for each trained model to customize training or collaborate with experts for productionization. Databricks AutoML integrates with the Databricks ML ecosystem, including automatically tracking trial run metrics and parameters with MLflow and easily enabling teams to register and version control their models in the Databricks Model Registry for deployment.
Computerstowardsaws.com

Deploy AWS Lambda with CDKTF

Sometimes you may want to define and provision infrastructure with familiar programming languages, rather than using a domain-specific language (DSL). Recently (I believe it was in 2019) AWS announced AWS CDK which allowed you to build stacks using one of the programming languages(TypeScript, JavaScript, Python, Java, C#/.Net, Go). However, if...