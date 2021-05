Here's an unpopular view I'd like you to consider. What if the branding on your website doesn't matter as much as you think? What I mean by this is that your logo and what your logo represents doesn't mean much to the average online consumer. Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway, Century 21, whichever brokerage -- it's all the same. To be fair, Gary Keller is an amazing salesman and marketer and his book The One Thing is one of my favorites, and Warren Buffet is a brilliant entrepreneur and investor plus who doesn't love Dairy Queen? But that doesn't really matter to the average online consumer.