The early combination of the graphical interface, the Clipboard, and multitasking yielded a productivity-boosting feature -- the ability to see and move content between two or more apps on the screen at the same time. The ensuing decades have seen variations that included virtual desktops and "snapping" windows to fill half of a display. But it's long been established that we can realize further productivity gains by using multiple monitors at once. Particularly these days when we constantly need to refer to references on the web or in apps such as Slack, the need for a second screen is more prevalent than ever, and there are a host of options depending on how large a display you're looking to add.