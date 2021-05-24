West Ham’s best Premier League season could end with loss of Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard – and what then?
That not making the Champions League left a hint of disappointment says a great deal about the quality and thrill of West Ham’s season. They were out of that particular race a few weeks before their emphatic final-day victory against Southampton on Sunday, eventually too exhausted to keep up with Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City, whose status is underpinned by superior spending power, but nevertheless securing a well-earned Europa League spot and record Premier League points total of 65.inews.co.uk