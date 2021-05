Olympics and the FIFA World Cup are the grandest stages of them all. Countries worldwide try and compete in over 100 events, and have to get through so many qualification rounds, and the knockout stages to make their country proud on the world stage. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed by a year, and it has been decided that it will take place this year in July. For the FIFA World Cup, Covid still hasn’t affected them since it starts next year in November.