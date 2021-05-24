newsbreak-logo
Matharoo Associates’ concrete response to multigenerational living in India

By Shawn Adams
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the typical Indian home, you can usually find grandparents scurrying behind their grandchildren while business meetings happen in private quarters. In this part of the world, three – sometimes even four – generations often live under one roof, creating a complex interplay of daily lives. While cultural attitudes towards multigenerational living are gradually shifting, and families now often choose to set up independent units, Matharoo Associates, an award-winning practice based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has retained this traditional living arrangement in its latest project, Plain Ties.

