Accidents

'It was a terrible, terrible scene'

By From staff reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Italy#Accident#Broken Bones#Lone Survivor#Ap#Authorities#Rome#Israeli Citizens
