'It was a terrible, terrible scene'

“Fascinating, enchanting, enthralling, amazing” are words clients use to describe their trips to Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean area, just off the toe of the boot of mainland Italy. While it is an island that seems to stand on its own, it is a key part of Italy. It has a population of five million people, with Palmero its capital. It is dominated by ancient history starting back with the Greeks in 750 BC. Not only did the Greeks thrive there, but also the Phoenicians, Romans, Goths, Byzantines, Arabs and Normans right up into the 13th century. And if you enjoy news of the Mafia, Corleone is the small town that Mafia bosses came from, including Tommy Gagliano, the one-time boss of the Lucchese crime family.