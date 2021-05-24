newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breaux Bridge, LA

Buckle Up! Click It or Ticket Starts TODAY in Breaux Bridge

By Brandon Comeaux
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Memorial Day is fast approaching, law enforcement agencies across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. While we think of the holidays - like Memorial Day - as times to get away for a vacation or to visit family, police officers know that these times of the year also provide increased opportunities for crashes. And, not wearing a seat belt, is just one of the ways a crash can turn deadly.

kpel965.com
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#Buckle Up#Memorial Day Weekend#The Click#Traffic Accident#Seat Belts#Season Ticket#Belt#Safe Seat#Breaux Bridge Police#Safety Belts#Unbuckled Motorists#Crash#Child Seats#Motor Vehicle Crashes#Ticket Campaign#Today#Vacation#Police Chief#Chief Cantu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Breaux Bridge, LAkadn.com

Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts May 24th

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA – Once again, Breaux Bridge Police Department is reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. As part of the national seat belt enforcement campaign, Breaux Bridge Police Department & law enforcement agencies around the country will be stepping up enforcement May 24 to June 6, just ahead and during of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Berwick, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Berwick woman arrested in theft investigation

A Berwick woman was arrested by town police Thursday after officers searched her home and found items believed to have been stolen, arrest reports say. —Nicole Fisher, 48, Berwick, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of theft and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. About 4:24...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Texas Statekadn.com

Lifeguard in Texas Finds Hard Hat Believed to Belong to Missing SEACOR Crew Member

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that a life guard at a beach at Port Aransas, Texas, found a hard hat with the name "Daspit" on it this week, leading to speculation that it belonged to 30-year-old Dylan Daspit of Breaux Bridge, one of seven Seacor Power crew members still missing after the vessel capsized in a storm off the coast of Port Fourchon, LA, on April 13. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Cory Mindenhall of Houma tells News15 it's customary in such situations for Seacor to consult with family members to determine if the hard hat belonged to Daspit. We've reached out to Seacor and are awaiting more information.
Saint Martin Parish, LADaily Iberian

St. Martin Parish arrest report, 5/10/21

The following individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Monday, May 10:. - Dupuis, Barbara, 60, 1100 block of Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, Charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense. - Jordan, Lynell, 33, 12400 block of Brookglade Circle, Houston, Texas, charged under warrant for...
Breaux Bridge, LAkadn.com

Subject Wanted in Death of Infant Found in Vehicle Near the Intracoastal Bridge

St. Mary Parish - Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that a warrant has been obtained for Ervin Melancon, 53, of Breaux Bridge, LA, on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. At approximately 2:30 pm, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, a call of a suspicious car came in to dispatchers at the SMPSO communications center. Deputies were dispatched to the car that was located near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.
Saint Mary Parish, LADaily Review

St. Martin man sought in death of infant

St. Mary Parish investigators are looking for a Breaux Bridge man in connection with the death of an infant, whose body was found Saturday in an abandoned vehicle. Ervin Melancon, 53, has been named in a second-degree murder warrant, Sheriff Blaise Smith said. About 2:30 pm. Saturday, a call about...
Breaux Bridge, LAtheadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man facing murder charge in death of infant found in a car near Intracoastal Bridge

A Breaux Bridge man is a facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of an infant found in an abandoned car in St. Mary Parish. Broussard Police executed an arrest warrant on 53-year-old Ervin Melancon on Sunday afternoon, about 24 hours after the baby was discovered in a car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317. The car was found after a tipster notified authorities of a suspicious vehicle.
Breaux Bridge, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Breaux Bridge Woman Allegedly Shoots Brother in the Face

35-year-old Mona Duhon of Breaux Bridge has been arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her brother. That's according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, who says deputies were called out to the 1000 block of Saltmine Highway in Breaux Bridge on Monday to find the brother shot in the facial area. Turns out, the siblings got into a disturbance, which was ended with a gunshot.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Down Home Louisiana: Champagne’s Swamp Tours

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KALB) - This week Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit Breaux Bridge to go on a swamp tour at the scenic Lake Martin to view wildlife and learn about the area’s unique ecosystem. Address: 1151 Rookery Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.