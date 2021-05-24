newsbreak-logo
OPS' Gaddis reflects on 31-year career

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
Chris Gaddis, who will be ending his 31-year career with OPS at the end of this school year, looks over the school bus fleet on Thursday at the bus garage. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

When Chris Gaddis was playing basketball as an Owensboro High School student, he told the district’s then-athletic director Jack Hicks that he wanted his job.

Seven years later, he had it.

Gaddis is retiring at the end of this school year, ending his 31-year career with OPS. He began his career with the district in 1990 as a PE teacher at Foust Elementary School. After that, he taught at the high school for five years before taking an 18-month hiatus and working for a pharmaceutical company.

“After 12 months of that, I knew that was a mistake,” he said. “I was not fulfilled with the excitement of teaching and being around kids.”

So he returned to OPS and became the assistant principal at OHS for six years. In 2002 he became the principal at Cravens Elementary School, where he spent the most fulfilling eight years of his career, he said.

One of his fondest memories will always be when he rented the entire carnival at the International Bar-B-Que Festival one year so that all Cravens students could participate at no cost.

For the last 10 years, he has been the director of transportation and security operations for the district.

Throughout the entirety of his career, he also worked in athletics.

Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said Gaddis “absolutely bleeds red.”

Gaddis came up through the school system and his father served on the OPS Board of Education for 11 years. He has children who still attend Owensboro schools.

“Through those years he had fulfilled many roles, and worn many hats, but through them all, ultimately he believes in our mission and he lives and breathes it every day,” Constant said. “I just appreciate him so much for his dedication and his humor throughout the years. He provides a lot of comic relief for us, and knows when we need it.”

Gaddis is considered the district historian and often provides tours to alumni, Constant said.

He first started working for the district when the Kentucky Education Reform Act was being established and implemented, and Gaddis said that was a big game-changer.

One of his first supervisory roles was monitoring the smoking section at OHS, he said, and he also remembers corporal punishment still being allowed in schools at that time.

He also has had the opportunity to see several team state championships at OHS while working in the athletic office.

Having so many job titles and doing so many different things is what has kept his energy level up, he said.

“I have had the opportunity to switch responsibilities and do a variety of things, rather than doing the same thing for 31 years,” he said.

“I’ll definitely miss this. I’ll miss the people, parents, students and staff. I’m a people person, so the conversations with everyone will be a big piece that I will miss.”

Gaddis won’t, however, miss getting up at 3:30 a.m. to check roads for ice and snow. In fact, on his first day of retirement, he plans to sleep past 5:30 a.m. on a weekday.

Other plans he has in retirement include teaching in Western Kentucky University’s graduate program, something he has been doing on and off for the past few years.

“I have never regretted one day of the amount of time over the last 31 years that I have worked for OPS,” Gaddis said.

“I think most people know that because I wear that satisfaction on my face all the time. I’ve always held the district very close. I believe in our mission. I will always be close by watching because I care about the place a whole lot.”

Current OHS Principal John DeLacey has been hired to take Gaddis’ place as the director of transportation for city schools, effective July 1.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

