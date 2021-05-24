newsbreak-logo
New Market, VA

Larry Conway Hinkle

Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Conway Hinkle, 65, of New Market, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home with his wife of 45 years, Clota Campbell Hinkle, by his side. Larry was born April 12, 1956, at RMH and was the son of Lena Catherine Grove Hinkle and the late Arnold Conway Hinkle. Larry grew up in and graduated from Broadway High School in 1974 and earned an AAS from Blue Ridge Community College in 1976. During his 35 years with Kawneer as a takeoff draftsman, he earned countless awards, designed hundreds of buildings like Amazon HQ 2, and shared laughs. Larry loved to garden and took pride in his salsa.

