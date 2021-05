ELKTON — The wind was whipping up a frenzy but the clouds were few and the sun was shining, mostly ideal weather for a motorcycle ride through the greater Shenandoah Valley. And that’s exactly what Cathy Breeden had in mind. On Saturday, about 90 bikers from all over the state came together in the parking lot of the Elkton Area Community Center to show their pride for law enforcement with a Back the Blue Bike Rally.